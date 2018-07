Earlier in the day, Achilles the cat, who lives at St. Petersburg's Hermitage Museum and serves as the animal oracle for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, predicted Switzerland's victory over Sweden in the round of 16.

Swiss fans are gathering at Zurich Watch Party in one of the country's biggest cities to support their team at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia. According to the consul general of the Swiss Embassy in Russia, Pierre Chabloz, up to 3,000 Swiss fans are expected to attend their national team's World Cup match against Sweden.

The World Cup will continue until July 15, with the matches being played at 12 stadiums across 11 Russian cities.