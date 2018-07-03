WATCH: Syrian Fans Support Russia in Its Standoff With Spain

Although the Syrian national team is not present at the 2018 World Cup, football lovers are following the championship in Russia, filling outdoor cafes to watch matches broadcast from Russia.

All of Syria's cafes were full of fans watching the Russia-Spain match. The fans cheered every time Russia took a shot at Spain. A group of teenagers who were genuine fans of the Russian national team gathered in a Latakia cafe to support the team.

Russia beat Spain during a penalty shootout at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday, with goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev saving Koke and Iago Aspas’s penalties to help the host nation reach the quarterfinals for the first time in history.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off in Russia on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with games being played in 11 cities across the country.