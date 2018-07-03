'No Scot Deep Down Wants England to Win' World Cup: Twitter Abuzz Ahead of Game

They're the only UK team in the World Cup and for some Scotsmen it presented a dilemma: to support or to not support England?

The round-of-16 World Cup fixture between England and Colombia is anticipated by football fans all over the United Kingdom. However, some of them, particularly in Scotland, feel conflicted about their 'fan endorsement' of the England team.

Gareth Southgate's team has been hailed following their 6:1 victory against Panama, which saw the Three Lions pass the group stage — one step closer to realizing the dream of England fans. The backing of the team by supporters at home has hit an all-time high, fueling nation-wide confidence that "football is coming home."

However, the team's success so far, has left some Scotsmen conflicted about their feelings over England winning the championship.

Bad enough still hearing about 1966 every 5 minutes when there playing 😳 pic.twitter.com/uiL93hMCvb — davie (@davie1886) July 2, 2018​

As a conflicted Scotsman, now with Germany out and Argentina, Brazil and Spain playing pretty poorly. I’m considering sticking a wee fiver on England. I hate myself for it I know. #WorldCup18 — Kieran Dick-Doyle (@kierandickdoyle) June 27, 2018​

being scottish and supporting england at the world cup should defo be a crime man — Luke Mccallum (@LukeMccallum27) July 2, 2018​

Being Scottish and supporting England at the World Cup is shocking behaviour — millarpaisley (@millarpaisley) July 3, 2018​

10 Downing Street to fly England flag for FIFA World Cup games. Another reason for a new referendum on Scottish Independence #independentscotland https://t.co/QJd3AvchRq pic.twitter.com/IJ8e204Z2J — David Kenny (@DGJPK) June 27, 2018​

What did the Scottish lad say to his mother when she asked if he wanted England to win the World Cup?



"Neymar" — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Welsh Fan Zone TV 🇨🇴 (@WelshFanZoneTV) July 2, 2018​

Hear pal see when your Scottish and never make it to a World Cup then u can greet about it all u want but your teams still going to get pumped by Belgium so stop your moaning 😉🇧🇪 — Garry Thomson (@garry_thomson) July 3, 2018​

Seems #WorldCup fever has hit @WeAreResource HQ today #Eng 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 flags everywhere courtesy of our MD Phil ⚽️ (apologies to all our Scottish, NI & Welsh followers) #ItsComingHome pic.twitter.com/vp7ta7zlfu — we are resource (@WeAreResource) July 3, 2018​

Why would the Irish support England? Completely different country.

As for Scots supporting England, I guess people fall into 2 camps. Those who see themselves as Scottish and those who see themselves as British, for me you can’t be both.#VamosColumbia pic.twitter.com/zWotq1iluQ — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🍀Stephen Wray🍀🇦🇷 (@CelticRockRoars) July 2, 2018​

Confused more like, not conflicted. Wether u have a conflict of interest be it work or family, no Scot deep down wants England to win and it would be the same the other way around if we ever get there again. — Chris Silvestro (@SilvestroChris) July 2, 2018​

Of course I'll be supporting England we share the same glorious queen, Apologies for my Scotch countrymen they are full of hatred as they lost a wee vote recently 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/YrJzEAQ0ED — Vlad the Impaler (@OrangeVTI) July 3, 2018​

With the quarter-final place at stake, the England team will face Colombia at Spartak Stadium in Moscow at 19.00 (BST).