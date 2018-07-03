Russian Football Fan to Spend Over $2,300 on Dinner After Losing World Cup Bet

YEKATERINBURG (Sputnik) - A fan from the Russian city of Yekaterinburg is set to fork out 150,000 rubles ($2,370) after losing a bet with his friends following Russia's victory over Spain in the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup.

Andrey Varkentin promised to treat his friends to a dinner worth 150,000 rubles if Russia reached the quarter-finals.

"I will keep on supporting Russia anyway. I think they have a chance [to win]. These days are of historic importance. I feel fantastic emotions and not only because of the team's victories but also because of the entire tournament," Varkentin told Sputnik.

Russia beat Spain on penalties at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday, with goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev saving Koke's and Iago Aspas’s penalties to help the host nation reach the last eight for the first time.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off in Russia on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the games being played in 11 cities across the country.