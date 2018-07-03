Russian Football Fan to Spend Over $2,300 on Dinner After Losing World Cup Bet

Andrey Varkentin promised to treat his friends to a dinner worth 150,000 rubles if Russia reached the quarter-finals.
"I will keep on supporting Russia anyway. I think they have a chance [to win]. These days are of historic importance. I feel fantastic emotions and not only because of the team's victories but also because of the entire tournament," Varkentin told Sputnik.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off in Russia on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the games being played in 11 cities across the country.
