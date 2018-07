Russia, who defeated Spain 4-3 on penalties after the teams were level at 1-1 after extra time on Sunday, is getting ready to face Croatia in the quarter-final.

On Sunday, Russia beat 2010 World Cup winners Spain on penalties to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since the dissolution of the Soviet Union, while Croatia edged out Denmark, also in a penalty shootout.

The last eight match between Croatia and Russia will be played at Sochi's Fisht on Saturday.

Sputnik's live shows the entire Russian squad training at their base camp in Novogorsk outside Moscow.