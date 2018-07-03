‘Psychic’ Octopus Predicting World Cup Scores Killed and Eaten in Japan

"Rabiot the octopus" has become famous for correctly predicting the results of three matches of Japan's National Team at World Cup in Russia.

The army of Japanese football fans was horrified to learn, however, that the animal was boiled alive and chopped into seafood chunks not long before Japan's match with Belgium, according to a report by Sora News 24.

Kimio Abe, the fisherman who caught the famous octopus, said he had to sell the animal to keep his business going.

"I'm glad that all the forecasts turned out correct and Japan moved on to the knockout stage," Mr. Abe said in an interview with Japanese newspaper Mainichi Shimbun.

The squid correctly predicted a victory over Colombia, a tie with Senegal and a loss to Poland — the three matches that eventually led to Japan's standoff with Belgium.

"Using a paddling pool, the psychic squid made his guesses by swimming to one of three different baskets — each representing whether Japan would win lose or draw in the corresponding fixture," Mirror reported.

However, Abe said that he now has a successor to Rabiot called Rabiot Jr.

"I hope Rabiot's successor will accurately tip the results of all games and Japan will win the World Cup," he said.

On Monday, Japan suffered a 3-2 loss to the Belgian national team, who managed to score a decisive goal mere seconds before the end of the match.