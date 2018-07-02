Top 5 Records Set During Phenomenal Russia-Spain, Croatia-Denmark Matches

The intense round of 16 matches between Russia and Spain, as well as between Croatia and Denmark, led to a number of record achievements attained by footballers who took part in the games.

For the first time since 1986, two World Cup matches held on the same day had to be resolved via penalty shootouts.



Russia became the first country to score two own goals during the same tournament: Cheryshev’s own goal during Russia’s match with Uruguay and Ignashevich’s own goal during Russia’s match with Spain.



Also, Ignashevich, at the age of 38 and 352 days, became the oldest footballer to score an own goal in the history of the World Cup.



Spain’s footballers also completed a total of 770 passes before extra time, the highest number in a single World Cup match ever.



By performing three saves during the penalty shootout between Denmark and Croatia, Danijel Subasic tied a World Cup record with former Portugal goalkeeper Ricardo who performed a similar feat in 2006.



The round of 16 FIFA World Cup match between Russia and Spain was held on July 1 in Moscow, with the Russian team advancing to the quarterfinals after a shootout victory.

On that same day, Denmark and Croatia also resolved their round of 16 match via a penalty shootout, with Croatia emerging victorious.