Top 5 Records Set During Phenomenal Russia-Spain, Croatia-Denmark Matches

- For the first time since 1986, two World Cup matches held on the same day had to be resolved via penalty shootouts.
- Russia became the first country to score two own goals during the same tournament: Cheryshev’s own goal during Russia’s match with Uruguay and Ignashevich’s own goal during Russia’s match with Spain.
- Also, Ignashevich, at the age of 38 and 352 days, became the oldest footballer to score an own goal in the history of the World Cup.
- Spain’s footballers also completed a total of 770 passes before extra time, the highest number in a single World Cup match ever.
- By performing three saves during the penalty shootout between Denmark and Croatia, Danijel Subasic tied a World Cup record with former Portugal goalkeeper Ricardo who performed a similar feat in 2006.
The round of 16 FIFA World Cup match between Russia and Spain was held on July 1 in Moscow, with the Russian team advancing to the quarterfinals after a shootout victory.
On that same day, Denmark and Croatia also resolved their round of 16 match via a penalty shootout, with Croatia emerging victorious.
