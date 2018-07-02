Chelsea, Roma Interested in Denmark Goalkeeper Schmeichel - Reports

"Chelsea and Roma are interested in signing Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel… Both clubs may be in the market for new first choice goalkeepers — Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois and Roma's Alisson having been linked with possible summer moves," UK TV-channel Sky Sports reported via their official website.
Schmeichel saved one spot-kick at the end of the extra time and two efforts in the penalty shootout.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off in Russia on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the games being played in 11 cities across the country.
