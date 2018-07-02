Chelsea, Roma Interested in Denmark Goalkeeper Schmeichel - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Chelsea and Roma are both interested in Leicester City and Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, Sky Sports reported Monday.

"Chelsea and Roma are interested in signing Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel… Both clubs may be in the market for new first choice goalkeepers — Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois and Roma's Alisson having been linked with possible summer moves," UK TV-channel Sky Sports reported via their official website.

© Sputnik / Vitaly Belousov Croatia to Fight to Death During Round of 16 Match Against Denmark - Head Coach

31-year-old Schmeichel, who has been capped by Denmark 39 times since his debut in 2013, was part of Denmark's World Cup squad who reached the knockout stage of the 2018 FIFA in Russia and were defeated by Croatia on penalties and eliminated from the tournament.

READ MORE: Twitter in Awe After Subašić, Schmeichel Keepers Play in Croatia-Denmark Match

Schmeichel saved one spot-kick at the end of the extra time and two efforts in the penalty shootout.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off in Russia on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the games being played in 11 cities across the country.

READ MORE: Croatia Beat Denmark 3-2 After Penalty Shootout at FIFA World Cup Match