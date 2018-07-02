Italian Fan Booked 56 Free Train Tickets to World Cup Matches But Needed Only 2

ROSTOV-ON-DON (Sputnik) - An Italian football fan booked 56 tickets to the free trains that travel between the host cities of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, while he intended to use only two of them, Director General of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Transport Directorate Kirill Polyakov said on Monday.

"There's one careless Italian who booked 56 tickets in our trains. When he did not use five of the tickets, we canceled his bookings, and then he contacted the call center asking to keep two bookings. So, he was only going to use two tickets — a ticket to Saransk and a return ticket," Polyakov said.

He added that the football fan had apologized but if he had not been "caught him in the act," he would have continued "the same way."

READ MORE: Over 86% of Free Train Tickets to FIFA Group-Stage Games Booked — Official

© Sputnik / Roman Vladimirov Over 100,000 Football Fans Booked Free Train Tickets for 2018 FIFA World Cup

A total of 734 additional trains with 448,000 available seats have been scheduled for the World Cup fans and accredited journalists. According to the Transport Directorate, more than 90 percent of the seats in the free trains have already been booked, and about 360 bookings have been canceled since the beginning of the tournament.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.