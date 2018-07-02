Register
16:29 GMT +302 July 2018
LIVE:
World Cup 2018 Russia
Brazil's Neymar listens to the national anthem before the World Cup Group E soccer match between Brazil and Switzerland in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 17, 2018

One Man Show No More: World Cup Winner Says Brazil 'No Longer Relies on Neymar'

© Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev
World Cup 2018 Russia News
Get short URL
0 10

Ahead of the 1/8 final match against Mexico at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, former Brazilian midfielder Gilberto Silva has shared his good feelings about his country’s chances to snap the top prize. He particularly liked the fact that the Brazilian national team is no longer the “one man show” of the world’s most expensive player, Neymar.

Gilberto Silva, who helped Brazil's team become World Champions in 2002, has told the English newspaper Mirror that it’s a good thing that his country’s top football star and the world’s most expensive player, worth  $261 million, Neymar isn’t the sole locomotive of the Brazilians on their way to the  championship any more.

“What I like about this Brazil team is that it’s no longer relying on Neymar. It’s important for him as well, because he’s sharing responsibility with other players and they’re sharing with him. He’s not alone, because it’s too much pressure for one person. He can’t win alone,” Silva told the media.

According to him, it’s time for Philippe Coutinho, Gabriel Jesus up front, Willian and Roberto Firmino who can come on. The stakes for the Brazilian team, which was defeated 7-1 in semi-finals by the Germans at the World Cup four years ago on their home soil, are high now.

READ MORE: Neymar Does Wonders During Brazil's Training Session

“They’re progressing all the time, but every game from now on is a final. They can’t afford to waste so many chances and start games slowly and then wake up too late. If you lose, you’re out. They must have the right mentality,” Silva stressed.

Although Silva admitted that Brazilians will “always feel ashamed” of the 2014 crush, which “shocked the world.” He called on his team to look forward rather than live in the past.

“They have to play the games of their lives now, because it’s worth any sacrifice to win the World Cup,” Silva said, cited buy the Mirror.

Brazil faces Mexico in a game for the ”ticket” to the quarterfinals in Samara on July 2.

Round 16 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, hosted by Russia, began on June 30. Croatia, the Russian national team as well as France and Uruguay have made it to the next round, while Argentina with its star Lionel Messi and Portugal, led by another football celebrity, Cristiano Ronaldo, Denmark and Spain were shut out from the tournament in 1/8 final games.

Related:

Female Brazilian Fans at World Cup in Russia: We Feel Safe Here (VIDEO)
Neymar Does Wonders During Brazil's Training Session
Film on Doping in Brazilian Soccer to Be Released Ahead of Mexico Game - Seppelt
Brazil Hope to Face Russia in FIFA World Cup Final - Official
Brazil Qualify for Round of 16 After Beating Serbia 2-0 at FIFA World Cup
Tags:
quarterfinal, round of 16, football, 2018 FIFA World Cup, FIFA, Gilberto Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Philippe Coutinho, Neymar, Willian, Russia, Mexico, Brazil
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse