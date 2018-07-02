Register
12:03 GMT +302 July 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Suzy Cortez

Miss Bum Bum Lets Her Main Assets Out to Congratulate Russian Team

© Photo: sportmediaset.mediaset.it
World Cup 2018 Russia News
The Brazilian model who made a name with her exceptional curves has sent her sexy kudos to the Russian team after they beat Spain in a Round of 16 match at the FIFA World Cup and thanked her Russian fans for their love wearing only a top, panties and knee socks.

Model Suzy Cortez from Brazil, known as the winner of the Miss Bum Bum Contest, has posted a sexy tribute to the Russian national team via social media. She congratulated them after they beat Spain at the 1/8 final match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup with a photo in a Russian jersey and not much else. She also left a message in Russian, not well translated, but loving and hearty.

​I congratulate my dear Team Russia, I’m very glad for my Russian fans, who communicate with me with such love since 2014.

READ MORE: Twitter Hails 'Stratospheric' Akinfeev as Russia Delivers 'Spain-ful' Defeat

Just days ago she stunned her social media followers with another  provocative 2018 World Cup tribute as she posed wearing only a Brazilian crop top, undies and sneakers. However, some were puzzled and felt mislead because of the message that accompanied the photo, where she rooted for the German team in their game against South Korea. The Bundesteam lost and had to leave the tournament, but many fans appreciated the gesture, flooding the commentary section with hearts and kissing emojis as well as Brazilian flags.

​On June 30 the Round of 16 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, hosted by Russia, began. In addition to the Russian national team, who defeated Spain during a penalty shootout at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, France, Croatia and Uruguay have made it to the quarterfinals, while Argentina with its star Lionel Messi and Portugal, led by another football celebrity, Cristioano Ronaldo, were shut out  from the tournament.

Suzy Cortez’s home country, Brazil, is to play against Mexico for the” ticket” to the next round in Samara on July 2.

