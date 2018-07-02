Spanish King, Prime Minister Support National Team After Defeat at World Cup

MADRID (Sputnik) - Spanish King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez addressed Spain’s players to support them after their defeat in the round of 16 match against Russia at the FIFA World Cup on Sunday.

Spain lost 4-3 on penalties to the host nation after the match finished 1-1 after extra time. Following the game, King Felipe VI, who attended the match alongside Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and FIFA President Gianni Infantino, entered the team’s dressing room to express his support to the players.

Prime Minister Sanchez, in his turn, addressed the team on Twitter.

Habéis ilusionado a un país entero durante semanas. Esta vez no ha podido ser, pero estoy seguro de que volveremos a hacerlo. Todo mi apoyo a la @SeFutbol. 💪🏼🇪🇸 — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) July 1, 2018

​“You were making the whole country happy for several weeks. This time it didn’t work out, but I am sure we will make it again. My support goes to the Spanish national team,” Sanchez wrote.

After Sunday’s victory, Russia advanced to the last eight for the first time and will face Croatia on July 7 while Spain were eliminated from the tournament.