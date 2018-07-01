WATCH Russian Football Players Address Their Fans Prior to 'Match of a Lifetime'

Hours before the decisive World Cup match with Spain, Russian footballers have recorded a video message for their fans and supporters.

With the FIFA World Cup 1/8 finals match between the Russian and Spanish teams drawing near, members of Team Russia have addressed their fans via a video on Twitter, thanking them for their support and promising to give it their all during the game.

"A very difficult match with Spain awaits us. I know you all will come to the stadium or watch it on TV. We’ll give it our all," one of the footballers said.

​"Guys, thank you all for your support. Only together can we succeed," added another.

Earlier, forward Artem Dzyuba also announced that while the upcoming game might seem “ordinary” for Spain, for the Russian team it will be "the match of a lifetime."

​"We all need to simply die (trying) on the field and to display not just our maximum – every last one of us needs to perform at 200-300 percent capacity. Only then will we get a chance [to win]," the footballer said.

Both videos were posted on Team Russia’s official Twitter channel.

Russia finished second in Group A, after prevailing over Saudi Arabia and Egypt, but losing 3-0 to Uruguay in their final group stage match.

Spain beat Iran and scored a draw with both Morocco and Portugal, finishing first in their group with a total of five points.