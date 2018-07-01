Cristiano Ronaldo Pleasantly 'Surprised' by Organization of World Cup in Russia

"The organization [of the World Cup] surprised in a good way. I think the tournament is very well-structured, a lot was done in terms of security. I've been happy here. Things didn't go as planned [for Portugal], but at the security level, [the tournament is] very good," Ronaldo was quoted as saying by the Brazilian website Globoesporte late on Saturday.
READ MORE: Twitter on Fire as Ronaldo's Portugal Heading Home After FIFA World Cup Defeat
The 33-year-old forward scored four goals at this year's World Cup, including a hat-trick against Spain in the team's first match at the tournament.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.
All comments
Show new comments (0)