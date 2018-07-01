Register
01 July 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
World Cup - Group G - England vs Belgium - Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad, Russia - June 28, 2018 Rebekah Vardy, wife of England's Jamie Vardy, takes a photo in the stands

Wife of England’s Vardy Opts for Bond-Style Devices for Saucy Chatting in Russia

© REUTERS / Lee Smith
World Cup 2018 Russia News
Amid cybersecurity fears, England’s Football Association has told players and their wives and girfriends (WAGs) to use special devices to communicate in order to thwart hackers in Russia. One of the WAGs had to pay extra money for safe cyber sexting, according to the British media.

The wife of the English striker Jamie Vardy has geared herself up with a special hi-tech device for safe phone sex during her trip to 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, as the British newspaper Sun reports. According to the tabloid, Rebekah Vardy, who is an 'I’m a Celeb' star, set up encoded, wireless equipment to maintain intimacy and share personal info with her husband in Russia, where the couple stay in different locations. While the forward is staying with his team at their base close to St. Petersburg, his wife is stuck in a hotel with their kids several kilometers away.

READ MORE: England Can Win World Cup — But No Thanks to 'Boycott Russia' Brigade

“After the players’ partners were told that Russia had such bad hacking issues, Becky was worried she wouldn’t be able to have discreet FaceTime calls with Jamie,” a source close to the FA said, according to the newspaper.

Love this phone case 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @crystaliced

Публикация от Becky Vardy (@beckyvardy) 30 Июн 2018 в 10:20 PDT

The private security expenses figured in to Rebekah’s whopping $185k bill for her trip to Russia to cheer for her husband, according the Daily Mail.

“I've got extra security, I'm taking my kids. You can’t take any risks when children are involved. It's for my peace of mind really. I couldn't not go, I can't not support my husband,” she said, according to the newspaper.

 

Let’s go…. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #teamengland

Публикация от Becky Vardy (@beckyvardy) 18 Июн 2018 в 5:13 PDT

The Bond-style preparations for her trip to Russia came after a warning from the heads of England’s Football Association, who are security-obsessed, according to the Sun.

The FA called on the footballers and their WAGs to be cautious in order not to let hackers steal their data and saucy info in Russia. So, the English football body gave them a special cyber-security lesson ahead of their trip to the World Cup from Government Communications Headquarters, whose experts told the players they are “soft targets” for hackers. According to the Guardian, they recommended that players chat, exchange personal photos and other info with secure devices, and avoid public Wi-Fi networks and memory sticks handed out during tournaments. Accessing online bank accounts through phones was also advised against. The footballers were allowed to take their personal devices, albeit with extra encryption software.

2018 FIFA World Cup, England national football team, England's Football Association (FA), Rebekah Vardy, Jamie Vardy
