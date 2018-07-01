Twitter on Fire as Ronaldo's Portugal Heading Home After FIFA World Cup Defeat

Portugal have been eliminated from the FIFA World Cup tournament after Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani scored double for Uruguay in a spectacular match. The hilarious response to the results came quickly from football fans around the world.

Uruguay defeated Portugal 2-1 in the second 2018 FIFA World Cup round of 16 match in Sochi on Saturday, while earlier France had defeated Argentina 4-3 leaving the tournament without two football legends — Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Fans around the world who were hoping to see the titans fighting against each other started meming hard on Twitter after the Argentina — Uruguay match ended.

Ronaldo spent 4 more hours in Russia after Messi left. That's all he needs for Balon D'or #URUPOR pic.twitter.com/WsBarg2GW6 — Danlerd (@Danlerd) June 30, 2018

#URUPOR Ronaldo heading back to Portugal like 😆😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/H2QrSckNqO — aka @ 256 (@aka256) June 30, 2018

Ronaldo is so jealous he wants to do whatever Messi does



Messi Went Home, Ronaldo Is Also Going Home Now. #URUPOR pic.twitter.com/Rn2FzkSO7e — Awodwa Rigala (@a4wodwa_sa) June 30, 2018

Ronaldo's Performance from 1st match to 4th match in Fifa World Cup:#URUPOR pic.twitter.com/6oJuTI8rSu — Jonaid. (@MaiJunaid) June 30, 2018

Portugal before the match vs after the match #URUPOR pic.twitter.com/wWTgjRr9pD — JOKUNLE (@Jokunle) June 30, 2018

​Of course, no meme explosion is complete without a little bit of politics:

​Some people were impressed by Uruguay performance, giving special credit to Edinson Cavani who scored double for his team.

Sad to see Portugal leave the World Cup but must say Uruguay 🇺🇾deserved the victory were the better side great 2nd goal by cavani #URUPOR #worldcup — Hardeep (@HardeepR94) June 30, 2018

Cavani did it #URUPOR — Gerry B (@BrandaGerald) June 30, 2018

poor Ronaldo helped Cavani out of the pitch and in return Cavani helped him out of the tournament #URUPOR pic.twitter.com/LVU61mSEmt — Faithfuℓneѕѕ🔥 (@smartfulnex) June 30, 2018

Hello Suarez thanks so much for eliminating CR7 #URUPOR pic.twitter.com/aZzLUrBU9U — Safiriyu Micheal (@youngsafy88) June 30, 2018

Kylian Mbappe when he comes up against the Uruguay defence 😂 #URUPOR #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/eJNaIPhGeD — World Cup Goals (@A1Futbol) June 30, 2018

​​But many just expressed their hopes for more good games, wondering what's going to happen next after two strong contestants were eliminated from the tournament.

Now that the goats are out can humans play now #URUPOR pic.twitter.com/vqAuL9kHOX — bittersweetjazz (@DutchessAonani) June 30, 2018

All this people and their goats and I'm still here waiting to see if all my ordinarily spectacular players are doing good.#FRAARG #URUPOR #WorldCup — West (@kingdwestt) June 30, 2018

​The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.