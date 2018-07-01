Twitter on Fire as Ronaldo's Portugal Heading Home After FIFA World Cup Defeat

Uruguay defeated Portugal 2-1 in the second 2018 FIFA World Cup round of 16 match in Sochi on Saturday, while earlier France had defeated Argentina 4-3 leaving the tournament without two football legends — Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Fans around the world who were hoping to see the titans fighting against each other started meming hard on Twitter after the Argentina — Uruguay match ended.
Messi and Ronaldo at the airport tomorrow #URUPOR pic.twitter.com/xhNfc3JiHK— Dexter🤴⏺ (@da_illusion007) June 30, 2018
Yeap.— HB-PTI (@HeartBeatPak) June 30, 2018
Both will meet at the Airport.#URUPOR pic.twitter.com/VxL551hz65
Ronaldo spent 4 more hours in Russia after Messi left. That's all he needs for Balon D'or #URUPOR pic.twitter.com/WsBarg2GW6— Danlerd (@Danlerd) June 30, 2018
Messi & Ronaldo fans right now😂😂#URUPOR pic.twitter.com/GQ0u7AYr5N— Shah Rukh Khan (@DynamicSRK) June 30, 2018
Messi & C. Ronaldo when they meet each at the airport 2moro morning #WorldCup #URUPOR #URUPOR pic.twitter.com/AF0zBlt3aw— David Ajeet (@david_ajeet) June 30, 2018
#URUPOR Ronaldo heading back to Portugal like 😆😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/H2QrSckNqO— aka @ 256 (@aka256) June 30, 2018
Ronaldo is so jealous he wants to do whatever Messi does— Awodwa Rigala (@a4wodwa_sa) June 30, 2018
Messi Went Home, Ronaldo Is Also Going Home Now. #URUPOR pic.twitter.com/Rn2FzkSO7e
Ronaldo's Performance from 1st match to 4th match in Fifa World Cup:#URUPOR pic.twitter.com/6oJuTI8rSu— Jonaid. (@MaiJunaid) June 30, 2018
Portugal before the match vs after the match #URUPOR pic.twitter.com/wWTgjRr9pD— JOKUNLE (@Jokunle) June 30, 2018
See you again 2.0 #URUPOR pic.twitter.com/ico8SDn4Kd— SuFii..🇵🇰 (@iSofyaanRajput) June 30, 2018
Every Football fan's dream. #TheOffsideBuds #LightUpTheWorldCup #URUPOR #WorldCup #FRAARG pic.twitter.com/CLu35G3ahr— East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) June 30, 2018
Tonight Ronaldo and Messi at the airport #FRAARG #URUPOR pic.twitter.com/9dyicDXQB7— Nazanin (@nazghadiri) June 30, 2018
Of course, no meme explosion is complete without a little bit of politics:
#URUPOR #WorldCup— Shourya (@KumarXu) June 30, 2018
Messi and Ronaldo supporters right now: pic.twitter.com/SiuiFwcdtf
Some people were impressed by Uruguay performance, giving special credit to Edinson Cavani who scored double for his team.
Sad to see Portugal leave the World Cup but must say Uruguay 🇺🇾deserved the victory were the better side great 2nd goal by cavani #URUPOR #worldcup— Hardeep (@HardeepR94) June 30, 2018
#URUPOR #URU Uruguay defense be like! pic.twitter.com/nPq2ANJdlq— Bennyblingzz (@Bennyblingzz1) June 30, 2018
Cavani did it #URUPOR— Gerry B (@BrandaGerald) June 30, 2018
poor Ronaldo helped Cavani out of the pitch and in return Cavani helped him out of the tournament #URUPOR pic.twitter.com/LVU61mSEmt— Faithfuℓneѕѕ🔥 (@smartfulnex) June 30, 2018
Hello Suarez thanks so much for eliminating CR7 #URUPOR pic.twitter.com/aZzLUrBU9U— Safiriyu Micheal (@youngsafy88) June 30, 2018
Kylian Mbappe when he comes up against the Uruguay defence 😂 #URUPOR #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/eJNaIPhGeD— World Cup Goals (@A1Futbol) June 30, 2018
Ronaldo & Cavani 🇵🇹🇺🇾 #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/xUdTGBx7CH— 8bit-Football.com (@8bitfootball) June 30, 2018
But many just expressed their hopes for more good games, wondering what's going to happen next after two strong contestants were eliminated from the tournament.
Now that the goats are out can humans play now #URUPOR pic.twitter.com/vqAuL9kHOX— bittersweetjazz (@DutchessAonani) June 30, 2018
All this people and their goats and I'm still here waiting to see if all my ordinarily spectacular players are doing good.#FRAARG #URUPOR #WorldCup— West (@kingdwestt) June 30, 2018
The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.
All comments
Show new comments (0)