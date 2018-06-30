Spaniard to Demand $17,5Mln From FIFA for Inventing VAR System - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Francisco Lopez from Spain claims that he was the first person to come up with the idea of introducing a replay playback system, which has been realized as the VAR system at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and plans to demand 15 million euros [$17,5 million] in compensation from FIFA, Marca reported on Saturday.

According to the Spanish newspaper Marca, Lopez first brought the idea to the Ministry of Education and Culture of Spain in September 1999, which suggested to use video playback from a control center and be in communication with the referee.

"What I imagined is exactly what is in use now… it's the same as what could have been done in 1999, including the central booth that receives live coverage of the action. Years ago it was an invention to benefit football. I didn't want anything… but now I've seen how FIFA has acted and their self-interest," Lopez said, as quoted by Marca.

Lopez sent a request to the Royal Spanish Football Federation and to FIFA asking them not to use the system.

The tournament in Russia is the first World Cup where VAR is being used as a tool to help match officials avoid possible mistakes by allowing them to review video replays of game episodes.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off in Russia on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the games being played in 11 cities across the country.