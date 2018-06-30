Register
22:28 GMT +330 June 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Argentina's former soccer star Diego Maradona cheers for his team before the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018

Greatest Hits of Diego Maradona Memes From World Cup in Russia

Maradona is considered by many to be the greatest football player of all time. Although his football career is long behind him, he hasn’t disappeared from tabloids and social media due to his hilarious antics during tournaments.

The Argentine national football team is going home after facing a crushing defeat by France. 

However, the team’s biggest supporter, Diego Maradona, will remain in the minds of people and on social media networks for a long time. From swearing on camera, dancing, cheering and collapsing during Argentina’s past few matches, the football legend has left his mark on the tournament once again.

Now there are hundreds of hilarious memes online where one can see Maradona’s most epic moments as he sat in his VIP zone, cheering for his country’s team.

​His craziest moments ranged from him getting drunk on white wine to flipping the bird during Argentina’s game against Nigeria.

His antics got him into trouble when FIFA noticed his behavior and banned him from the World Cup. Addressing the issue, FIFA's World Cup chief executive Colin Smith told reporters that Maradona, "one of the greatest footballers who ever lived," needs to be respectful.

The ban came the same day that Argentina lost to France and is exiting the World Cup.

Maradona retired from football in 1997 at the age of 37; however, he remains an integral part of the football world.

