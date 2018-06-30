'I Don't Like Comparisons to Pele, He is on Different Level' - France's Mbappe

KAZAN (Sputnik) - France striker Kylian Mbappe said on Saturday that he was happy to repeat Brazil legend Pele’s achievement by scoring twice in one game, bringing his side a 4-3 victory over Argentina, but did not want to be compared to the greatest player of the 20th century.

“I am happy that I repeated Pele’s achievement. But don’t compare me to him. Pele is on a different level. But, of course, it feels great to repeat his success,” Mbappe told journalists.

The young player added that was very important for him to stand out at the World Cup, playing "against the best of the best," as this was "a chance to show what you’re capable of."

France defeated Argentina 4-3 in the first Round of 16 match in Kazan on Saturday, advancing to the quarter-finals of the World Cup. In the last eight, France will face the winner of the Uruguay — Portugal game with Portugal, which will take place in Sochi on Saturday.

​Mbappe became the first player under the age of 20 to score twice in a single match of the tournament since Brazil legend Pele set the record in the 1958 World Cup final against Sweden.