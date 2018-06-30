'I Don't Like Comparisons to Pele, He is on Different Level' - France's Mbappe

“I am happy that I repeated Pele’s achievement. But don’t compare me to him. Pele is on a different level. But, of course, it feels great to repeat his success,” Mbappe told journalists.
The young player added that was very important for him to stand out at the World Cup, playing "against the best of the best," as this was "a chance to show what you’re capable of."
France defeated Argentina 4-3 in the first Round of 16 match in Kazan on Saturday, advancing to the quarter-finals of the World Cup. In the last eight, France will face the winner of the Uruguay — Portugal game with Portugal, which will take place in Sochi on Saturday.
