Don't Cry for Me, Argentina: FIFA Bans Maradona From World Cup 2018

Argentina’s chances of advancing to the knockout stage had been jeopardized by lackluster performances in their first two matches, but a thrilling win over Nigeria put them back on track. Saturday’s match against France will determine who will continue to fight for the 2018 World Cup and who will be going home.

FIFA has addressed the incident that occurred during the Argentina-Nigeria group stage match in St. Petersburg on Tuesday. Argentinia narrowly defeated the Nigerian team 2-1, earning the right to advance.

Maradona watched the game from a VIP-box at the stadium and during the television broadcast cameras repeatedly showed his violent emotions. For example, after the second goal by Argentina, the 1986 world champion allowed himself to give a two-handed middle-finger gesture to the fans.

Argentina Star Maradona Risks Becoming 'Laughing Stock' - Ex-England Striker

Addressing the issue, FIFA's World Cup chief executive Colin Smith told reporters that Maradona, "one of the greatest footballers who ever lived," must be respectful.

"We would expect all players, former players, staff, fans, everyone to behave in a respectful manner."

The media previously reported that FIFA is paying Maradona about $13,000 daily for his duties at the World Cup in Russia, in addition to the legendary ex-striker being paid for travel, accommodation and other expenses.