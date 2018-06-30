Don't Cry for Me, Argentina: FIFA Bans Maradona From World Cup 2018

FIFA has addressed the incident that occurred during the Argentina-Nigeria group stage match in St. Petersburg on Tuesday. Argentinia narrowly defeated the Nigerian team 2-1, earning the right to advance.
Maradona watched the game from a VIP-box at the stadium and during the television broadcast cameras repeatedly showed his violent emotions. For example, after the second goal by Argentina, the 1986 world champion allowed himself to give a two-handed middle-finger gesture to the fans.
READ MORE: Twitter Goes Berserk Over Maradona's Two-Fingered Salute at World Cup Match
"We would expect all players, former players, staff, fans, everyone to behave in a respectful manner."
The media previously reported that FIFA is paying Maradona about $13,000 daily for his duties at the World Cup in Russia, in addition to the legendary ex-striker being paid for travel, accommodation and other expenses.
All comments
Show new comments (0)