Group C winners France are set to take on Argentina in their round of 16 match, with French head coach Didier Deschamps saying that his team should do their best to minimize Messi's contribution in the upcoming World Cup encounter.

French fans in Noisy-Le-Grand — located in the eastern suburbs of Paris — are preparing to watch the World Cup round of 16 match between France and Argentina to be held in the Russian city of Kazan on Saturday.

France, Group C winners, will take on Argentina in their round of 16 match in the Russian city of Kazan on Saturday.

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.