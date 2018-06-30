Ex-Russia Head Coach Says Team Has Chance to Win Round of 16 Match Against Spain

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former Russia head coach Anatoly Byshovets told Sputnik that France and Argentina had equal chances to win their FIFA World Cup round of 16 match, and the teams' ability to take their chances would become the decisive factor in their success.

The Russian national team has a chance to win the round 16 match of the FIFA World Cup against Spain because the players prepare for the game with the right attitude and understand that they have to do their absolute best, former Russia head coach Anatoly Byshovets told Sputnik on Saturday.

"I may be one of those who does not share the opinion that we have no chances. Football proves them wrong, and we've already seen that teams that are inferior in a number of characteristics achieve good results… It seems to me that our players do have the right attitude for the match and the understanding that it is necessary to play at the limit of their strength… That's why there is hope," Byshovets said.

He added that Russia had to be ready to play in defense most of the match as Spain would have possession for around 75 percent of the time.

"I think both teams have equal chances and opportunities [to win]… The ability to convert goalscoring opportunities will become the determining factor… Both teams have players who are capable of creating goalscoring opportunities and taking them. Let alone [Argentina forward Lionel] Messi," Byshovets said.

He added that France's main players did not play in the team's final group-stage match against Denmark, which will give France an advantage over the Argentinian side from the physical point of view.

Ex-Russia Forward Kirichenko Says Spain 'Not Perfect,' Russia to Have Goalscoring Chances

Former Russia striker Dmitri Kirichenko told Sputnik on Saturday that as strong as Spain were, they "are not perfect," and Russia would have goalscoring opportunities in the upcoming FIFA World Cup round of 16 match if they used swift counter-attacks.

"I did not have a chance to watch them play Morocco, but Spain looked strong playing against Portugal and Iran. Spain forces the opponent to go into defense. But even they are not perfect, they have problems in defense. That's why we'll have our chances… Quick counter attacks will be the most effective weapon," Kirichenko said.

He went on saying that Spain forward Diego Costa, who had scored three goals during the group stage, was "very dangerous" and Russia defenders would have to keep an eye on him.

READ MORE: Release Ovechkin! Twitter Reacts to Russia's Loss at World Cup

© Photo : Alexei Danichev Russia Holds Full-Squad Training Session Ahead of Spain Match (VIDEO)

Last time Russia played 2010 World Cup winners Spain in a friendly in November 2017 drawing with the Spanish side 3-3.

The round of 16 match between Russia and Spain will take place at Moscow's Luzhniki stadium on Sunday with the kick-off scheduled for 17:00 Moscow time [14:00 GMT].

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.