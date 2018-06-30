Register
17:21 GMT +330 June 2018
BREAKING:
World Cup 2018 Russia
Russia team group before the match Russia v New Zealand - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 - Group A at the Saint Petersburg Stadium, Russia

Ex-Russia Head Coach Says Team Has Chance to Win Round of 16 Match Against Spain

© Sputnik / Alexander Wilf
World Cup 2018 Russia News
Get short URL
0 0 0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former Russia head coach Anatoly Byshovets told Sputnik that France and Argentina had equal chances to win their FIFA World Cup round of 16 match, and the teams' ability to take their chances would become the decisive factor in their success.

The Russian national team has a chance to win the round 16 match of the FIFA World Cup against Spain because the players prepare for the game with the right attitude and understand that they have to do their absolute best, former Russia head coach Anatoly Byshovets told Sputnik on Saturday.

"I may be one of those who does not share the opinion that we have no chances. Football proves them wrong, and we've already seen that teams that are inferior in a number of characteristics achieve good results… It seems to me that our players do have the right attitude for the match and the understanding that it is necessary to play at the limit of their strength… That's why there is hope," Byshovets said.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group A - Russia vs Saudi Arabia - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - June 14, 2018 Russia fan with body paint before the match
© REUTERS / Kai Pfaffenbach
Russia's Team 'Not Afraid' of World Cup Round of 16 Rivals Spain - Midfielder
He added that Russia had to be ready to play in defense most of the match as Spain would have possession for around 75 percent of the time.

"I think both teams have equal chances and opportunities [to win]… The ability to convert goalscoring opportunities will become the determining factor… Both teams have players who are capable of creating goalscoring opportunities and taking them. Let alone [Argentina forward Lionel] Messi," Byshovets said.

He added that France's main players did not play in the team's final group-stage match against Denmark, which will give France an advantage over the Argentinian side from the physical point of view.

Ex-Russia Forward Kirichenko Says Spain 'Not Perfect,' Russia to Have Goalscoring Chances

Former Russia striker Dmitri Kirichenko told Sputnik on Saturday that as strong as Spain were, they "are not perfect," and Russia would have goalscoring opportunities in the upcoming FIFA World Cup round of 16 match if they used swift counter-attacks.

"I did not have a chance to watch them play Morocco, but Spain looked strong playing against Portugal and Iran. Spain forces the opponent to go into defense. But even they are not perfect, they have problems in defense. That's why we'll have our chances… Quick counter attacks will be the most effective weapon," Kirichenko said.

He went on saying that Spain forward Diego Costa, who had scored three goals during the group stage, was "very dangerous" and Russia defenders would have to keep an eye on him.

READ MORE: Release Ovechkin! Twitter Reacts to Russia's Loss at World Cup

Head coach of the Russian national football team Stanislav Cherchesov during a training session prior to a friendly match against France
© Photo : Alexei Danichev
Russia Holds Full-Squad Training Session Ahead of Spain Match (VIDEO)
Last time Russia played 2010 World Cup winners Spain in a friendly in November 2017 drawing with the Spanish side 3-3.

The round of 16 match between Russia and Spain will take place at Moscow's Luzhniki stadium on Sunday with the kick-off scheduled for 17:00 Moscow time [14:00 GMT].

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.

Related:

Brazil Hope to Face Russia in FIFA World Cup Final - Official
Veteran Fan Talks FIFA World Cup in Russia, Travelling the World, England Odds
Russia Suffers First Defeat at 2018 FIFA After 3-0 Drubbing by Uruguay
Uruguay Head Coach Speaks About Russia's Potential at 2018 FIFA World Cup
Tags:
team, match, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Russia
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse