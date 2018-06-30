Register
17:21 GMT +330 June 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Brazil's defender Marcelo (back) reacts over Brazil's forward Neymar after he was injured following a tackle during the quarter-final football match between Brazil and Colombia at the Castelao Stadium in Fortaleza during the 2014 FIFA World Cup on July 4, 2014.

Mexican Footballer Calls for Scrutiny of Neymar's 'Exaggerated Fouls' - Reports

© AFP 2018 / ODD ANDERSEN
World Cup 2018 Russia News
130

Neymar's team advanced from group E in the World Cup after a convincing 2-0 victory over Serbia and will play against Mexico in the round of 16.

Team Mexico midfielder Andres Guardado has called on referees to closely examine the actions of Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar, who will be playing for Brazil in an upcoming match between the two countries, the news outlet Goal reported. Guardado explained that Neymar tends to "exaggerate fouls" and "throw himself to the ground."

"We all know who Neymar is, but it isn't up to me to judge him, but the referees and FIFA," he said.

The Mexican player urged referees to actively use the VAR (video assistant referee) system to determine whether a foul on Neymar has actually taken place.

READ MORE: Neymar Gets Scolded on Twitter Over His Argument With Referee After Half-Time

Neymar has come under criticism for his behavior during matches, with the latest such episode occurring after the match between Brazil and Costa Rica, when football fans scolded him for first allegedly shouting at a referee "don't touch me!" and then approaching him in the tunnel at half-time to argue about his calls.

