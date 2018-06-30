Who's Christian? Trump Gets Cristiano Ronaldo's Name Wrong, Sets Twitter Afire

This is not the first time that President Donald Trump has had “trouble” with names; last month, he made social media explode after he accidentally misspelled his wife Melania’s name, calling her Melanie instead.

As Donald Trump welcomed Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at the White House, the two heads of states chatted a bit about football.

Having confessed that his son, Barron, knew everything about the Portuguese star, Cristiano Ronaldo, the US president wondered how good the player was and if his counterpart was impressed by his game, stressing, “They say he is the greatest ever.”

The Portuguese president responded, “I’m very much impressed. He is the best player in the world. Cristiano Ronaldo.” But Trump’s next question ended up with yet another gaffe, as he got Ronaldo’s first name wrong:

“So will Christian ever run for president against you?"

Rebelo de Sousa either didn’t notice the minor mistake, or preferred not to correct him, and smilingly answered: “Mr. President, you know, you know something I must tell you, Portugal is not the United States. It’s a little different.”

Trump’s slip-up, however, couldn’t go unnoticed on social media:

Many users also mocked his question about Ronaldo’s running for president, and hailed de Sousa’s snappy answer:

