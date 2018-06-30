WATCH South Korean World Cup Team Bombarded With Eggs and Union Jack Cushions

The South Korean national team received a peculiar welcome home after a stunning victory over reigning champions, Germany at the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

South Korean forward Son Heung-min and his teammates were bombarded with eggs and Union Jack cushions after arriving home from the World Cup.

Their return home was mainly welcomed, but several fans unhappy with the footballers' results started throwing cushions and eggs at the players.

Son Heung-min was almost hit by an egg and looked stunned and frustrated by the incident.

"I am sorry to our fans that we didn't live up to our promise of reaching the knockout stage but I think we all saw some hope from the win over Germany. We will continue to work hard," he said.

Despite beating Germany, the team finished third in Group F and therefore failed to prolong their stay at the World Cup in Russia.

At the 2014 World Cup the Koreans scored only managed one point. After returning home, the football players were pelted with sweets, which is considered an insult in South Korea.