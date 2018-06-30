Argentine Official Under Fire for Having Arab World Cup Fan Make Bomb 'Threat'

The Argentine Security Minister Patricia Bullrich took to Twitter to say that the man, identified as Juan Pablo Olguin, will be punished for his joke.
TWEET: “Olguín is sec. of Legal Affairs of Papagayos, #SanLuis. While in #Russia, he asked a turbaned man [to repeat his words in Spanish] to plant a bomb at the Naschel club, having used and stigmatized the man. We have asked for his Fan ID to be withdrawn,because not only did he act irresponsibly, but he's also a public official.“
Olguín es sec. de Asuntos Legales de Papagayos, #SanLuis. En #Rusia pidió poner una bomba al club Naschel, utilizando y estigmatizando al hombre con turbante. Hemos pedido que le retiren su Fan ID, porque a su accionar irresponsable se le suma el hecho de ser funcionario público pic.twitter.com/mbG5BcGwhC— Patricia Bullrich (@PatoBullrich) 28 июня 2018 г.
Olguin was earlier filmed asking an Arab man, who apparently didn’t speak Spanish, to repeat his threat to blow up a football club in the Argentine city of Naschel.
After the clip went viral, Olguin apologized for his conduct.
READ MORE: Argentine Fans Thrash Croatians After 0-3 Loss in World Cup Match (VIDEO)
It would seem that Olguin is not the only Team Argentina supporter to have gotten into trouble: last week, the government asked Russia to detain and deport four fans filmed fighting with Croatians after Argentina was soundly defeated by Croatia in a World Cup group stage match.
All comments
Show new comments (0)