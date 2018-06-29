Head Coach Sampaoli Not Decided on Argentina’s Starting Lineup for France Game

“Honestly, I have not decided yet on the starting lineup. Argentina has many options and we have a lot of great players. The doors are open for every one of them… We rely on our abilities and we are strong in a psychological sense. We will go on the pitch with confidence and it will be a motivated team willing to win,” Sampaoli told journalists.
Previously, media reported that the Argentinian players decided to sack Sampaoli as their head coach after their 3-0 loss to Croatia, which jeopardized the chance to enter the playoffs. However, the team later qualified from group D with 4 points.
France, in its turn, qualified from the first place in group C with 7 points, claiming victory over Australia, Peru and drawing a tie with Denmark.
The knockout stage will begin on Saturday, with France facing Argentina in Kazan and Uruguay playing Portugal in Sochi.
