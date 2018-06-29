Register
Lionel Messi, right, talks to coach Jorge Sampaoli during a training session of Argentina at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Bronnitsy, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018

Head Coach Sampaoli Not Decided on Argentina’s Starting Lineup for France Game

© AP Photo / Ricardo Mazalan
KAZAN (Sputnik) - Argentina head coach Jorge Sampaoli said on Friday that he has not decided yet on his team’s starting lineup for their round of 16 World Cup match against France in Kazan on Saturday.

“Honestly, I have not decided yet on the starting lineup. Argentina has many options and we have a lot of great players. The doors are open for every one of them… We rely on our abilities and we are strong in a psychological sense. We will go on the pitch with confidence and it will be a motivated team willing to win,” Sampaoli told journalists.

Previously, media reported that the Argentinian players decided to sack Sampaoli as their head coach after their 3-0 loss to Croatia, which jeopardized the chance to enter the playoffs. However, the team later qualified from group D with 4 points.

READ MORE: WATCH Paul Pogba Show Amazing Ball Tricks Ahead of France-Argentina Match

France, in its turn, qualified from the first place in group C with 7 points, claiming victory over Australia, Peru and drawing a tie with Denmark.

The knockout stage will begin on Saturday, with France facing Argentina in Kazan and Uruguay playing Portugal in Sochi.

