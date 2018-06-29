Register
22:33 GMT +329 June 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat: Fans Get Emotional During World Cup

FIFA: Fair Play Rule Better Than Drawing of Lots to Decide Group Positions

© AFP 2018 / Fadel Senna
World Cup 2018 Russia News
Get short URL
0 0 0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - FIFA’s Chief Competitions and Events Officer Colin Smith said on Friday that the use of its fair play rule to determine the outcome of a group when teams are level on points and goal difference was better the drawing of lots.

On Thursday, Japan secured their passage to the round of 16 despite having the same number of points and the goal difference as Senegal. The latter were knocked out of the tournament due to having received more yellow cards during the World Cup than the Japanese.

"This is the first [senior] World Cup where we brought in this rule… Obviously what we want to avoid is the drawing of lots. We believe that teams should go forward on their performance and what happens on the pitch, not what happens in a draw ball… We will review it after the World Cup, we will see what the feedback is, but as it currently stands we don’t see any need to change the rule that’s been put into place,” Smith told journalists.

The knockout stage will begin on Saturday, with France facing Argentina in Kazan and Uruguay playing against Portugal in Sochi.

READ MORE: WATCH Putin vs Infantino Clash Ends With 1-1 Tie in FIFA Football Park

The FIFA official went on speaking about the doping issue, following Sunday's article by journalist Nick Harris, accusing the Russian team of doping. The report, however, was later denounced by FIFA, saying that it was based on cherry picking the facts.

"So in terms of the [doping] tests, we’ve conducted over 2,700 tests, and every single player participating in the World Cup has been tested at least once. We are also testing a minimum of four players at every match. All these samples are sent to a WADA-accredited lab in Switzerland, and there have been no anti-doping infringements or violations to date. We believe we have a very comprehensive program in place, and we are satisfied with the process," Smith told journalists.

READ MORE: FIFA on Claim of Doping in Russian Football: FIFA, WADA 'Left No Stone Unturned'

The World Cup kicked off in Russia on June 14 and will continue through July 15. The games of the round of 16 start on Saturday.

Tags:
2018 FIFA World Cup, FIFA, Russia
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse