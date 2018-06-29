WATCH Paul Pogba Show Amazing Ball Tricks Ahead of France-Argentina Match

Paul Pogba showed some epic skills with a ball as he prepares for the next match with his French team.

The midfielder posted a video on his Instagram story in which he can be seen playing with a basketball at an arcade.

Instead of throwing the balls into the hoop, the Manchester United star kicked the balls. His accurate aim was praise worthy and at the end of the video he was seen standing with his arms stretched out as he looked at the camera.

​His amazing trick shot comes ahead of the match on June 30 between France and Argentina in Kazan.

Pogba, 25, has had a couple of difficult seasons at Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho as he scored only 11 goals in the 57 Premier League matches.

The Frenchman has shown that he can work well with a basketball and now tomorrow he will have a chance to show off his skills with a football in the highly anticipated match.