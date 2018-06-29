Belgian Striker Turns Into Meme After Victory Celebration Goes Wrong

Michy Batshuayi was excited after his team-mate, Adnan Januzaj, made a spectacular goal, scoring a victory 1-0 over England on June 28.
Batshuayi scooped up the ball and kicked it hard, aiming for the net but his move didn’t go as planned.
The ball hit the post and bounced back right into his face, hitting him hard.
Soon after, the internet went wild with memes and short videos of Batshuayi’s epic fail. Thousands of people shared the gaffe on social media and had a good laugh.
Batshuayi himself took to Twitter to post about the incident in good spirits.
The moment seemed to have been a highlight of the game for many. Belgian sports website Sporza.be called it "more beautiful than Januzaj's goal."
In the playoffs, the Belgian team will face Japan. The match will be held on July 2 at 21:00 Moscow time.
