Brazil Hope to Face Russia in FIFA World Cup Final - Official

DURBAN (Sputnik) - Brazilian Secretary of Institutional Security Sergio Etchegoyen said that he hoped that Brazil would face hosts Russia in the 2018 FIFA World Cup final.

"I hope that Brazil will face Russia in the [FIFA World Cup] final," Etchegoyen said at the BRICS High Representatives on Security meeting.

He also joked that 2014 world champions Germany failed to succeed at the tournament, as they "have never managed to perform well on Russian soil."

"I'd also like to congratulate [Security Council Secretary Nikolai] Patrushev on the great organization of the World Cup," Etchegoyen added.

Russia, who qualified for the knockout stage as Group A runners-up, will face Group B winners Spain in Moscow on Sunday, while five-time World Cup champions Brazil will face Mexico in Samara on Monday.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.