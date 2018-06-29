Russia Holds Full-Squad Training Session Ahead of Spain Match (VIDEO)

NOVOGORSK (Sputnik) - All 23 players on the Russian national football team trained together ahead of their FIFA World Cup round of 16 against Spain, a Sputnik correspondent reported Friday.

The training session was held at their FIFA World Cup base camp in Novogorsk, just outside Moscow, on Friday. Russia midfielder Aleksandr Yerokhin, who missed Tuesday's training session due to a minor foot problem and left Wednesday's session early, was training with the squad this time.

The Russian national team is currently preparing for the match against Group B winners Spain to be played at Moscow's 78,000-seat Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday. Russia will be playing in the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time, after failing to qualify from the group in their three previous attempts.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.