FIFA World Cup Match Between Japan and Poland Begins in Volgograd

The Japanese squad earlier defeated Colombia 2-1 and drew with Senegal 2-2, preserving their chances to qualify from Group H. Poland, however, has not been as successful — the team lost both its games: to Senegal 1-2 and to Colombia 0-3, failing to enter the knockout stage for sure.
Today's Lineups.— あんでぃ (@dai1976) 28 июня 2018 г.
Japan v.s. Poland. pic.twitter.com/SXxnk5oerv
The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.
