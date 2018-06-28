FIFA World Cup Match Between Japan and Poland Begins in Volgograd

The Japanese and Polish national teams are playing their last group stage game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Volgograd Arena in Volgograd.

The Japanese squad earlier defeated Colombia 2-1 and drew with Senegal 2-2, preserving their chances to qualify from Group H. Poland, however, has not been as successful — the team lost both its games: to Senegal 1-2 and to Colombia 0-3, failing to enter the knockout stage for sure.

​The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.