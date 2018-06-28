Patriotic, or Crazy? – England’s Now Fourth Favorite to Win the World Cup

We’ve seen a huge increase in confidence toward the capabilities of the England team, and their potential to win. How precedented is this switch in attitude?
Well, you would think that given England’s history with World Cup tournaments, that punters would look elsewhere. Or anywhere other than England. But it turns out that this year, Brits are being more patriotic than we have seen ever before. Certainly, since the turn of the Millennium, this is one of the most popular tournaments in terms of bets placed and stakes. But more specifically, just on England to win the World Cup. England are twice as popular in the betting as any other side. So, call the punters patriotic, or call them crazy, but that’s what it is.
Is #FootballComingHome??? pic.twitter.com/MVnxIno9nh— Maud Start (@Maud_SputnikUk) 28 июня 2018 г.
Do you think that this is some sort of “luck tactic”- as in punters feel as though if they bet on themselves, they are more likely to win? Or is this because they have seen an increase in skill in regard to the England team?
But if we are to go up against Brazil, for example, is that streak likely to hold up? Given that Brazil is in a different league to Panama.
Alright, and in terms of the team. If they’re looking at the odds stacked against them, do you think that that could influence their play?
Tricky. Having spoken to ex-players over the last couple of weeks. Lee Dickson to mention one of them, as a Ladbrokes ambassador, I asked him a very similar question, in terms of when he was playing would he look at the odds of games. He said he would kind of avoid them. They don’t want that kind of pressure on their shoulders. They know, as an England national team, heading into a major tournament, there’s already pressure on them from the media itself let alone bookmakers. In the last twelve to sixteen years, England have progressed massively, in this tournament alone. So maybe this year it could be different. The way the that Gareth Southgate, the manager, and the team around him have managed this group of players, it kind of feels like they’re in their own bubble right now. They don’t care what happens in the media, what’s said about them, what their odds are. We hear some players at the moment talking about, seriously talking about, being here to win the tournament. So, if that’s the case, you would have to say that if we make them two to one favorites, or hundred to one outsiders, they don’t care. They know themselves that they are here to win the tournament. So, the odds wouldn’t really make that much of a difference on their performance.
On that note. We know that if we win against Belgium, we’re likely to go up against a stronger team than if we lose the coming match. Do you think that the team is likely to play a little bit worse than they could, in order to purposefully lose?
And do you think that England could win the tournament?
If you’d have asked me two weeks ago, before a ball was kicked in Russia, I would say they’d have absolutely no chance. Now we are here we are heading into the last phase of the group stages; all of the favorites have stumbled. They have all struggled. If you had to pick out, as a neutral fan, who stands out to win the tournament, England are in the top 3. You’d have England, Belgium, Croatia, as stand outs to win. Brazil, Argentina, France, Germany especially so (as we saw in their brutal defeat) and so you have to think that all of those sides are beatable. You would expect one of those four sides to win the tournament. But from what we have seen in Russia, all of those sides are struggling, and so therefore, you have to think that, yeah, we have a chance.
Sorry #Germany! I guess today was not your day. #GER I thought you'd see it through till the end! pic.twitter.com/JTKKhOPqzt— Maud Start (@Maud_SputnikUk) 27 июня 2018 г.
