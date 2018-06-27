Girl Power: Brazilian Fans Create Online Group to Come for World Cup

Brazilian football fan Professor Camila Gomes, upon realizing that there were not enough women going to Russia to watch the World Cup, formed an online group uniting ladies to travel to watch Brazil play. In an interview with Sputnik, Gomes shared her story.

Brazilian fans from different parts of the country created a group called "They are at the World Cup" (Elas na Copa) to follow the team's games at FIFA in Russia together.

The 43 women plan to meet during Brazil’s game against Serbia on June 27.

In an interview with Sputnik, the group's creator, Professor Camila Gomes, who has already arrived in Moscow, said that the idea to create the group came after it became clear that women were in the minority of Brazilians who want to go to the championship in Russia.

“We started chatting in normal WhatsApp groups and saw that we were a minority in all of these groups. Among more than 300 people, only about 20 were women. So I decided to put together a group to discuss ideas, plan routes and appoint a meeting place where we can get acquainted, because we are from different states,” Gomes told Sputnik.

She went on to say that the goal of the group was to unite women who plan to travel to Russia to make friends. She herself have met with several members of the group before the World Cup and hopes that everyone will be able to get to know each other personally on June 27, when Brazil will play against the national team of Serbia.

According to Gomes, many people in Brazil doubted that the ladies from the group will actually manage to get to Russia, but they are all here now and their first impression of the country is wonderful.

"The Russians are very friendly. When we photograph together they want to chat. When we do not know the way, we cannot find the metro, for example, they help us, although they do not know our language. They are very friendly," Gomes said.

Despite the result of the match between Brazil and Switzerland (1-1), Camila hopes that the fans are not disappointed and are watching the World Cup with enthusiasm.

Gomes hopes that Brazil, in the fight for the title of six-time champion, will meet in the finals with the team of either Spain or France.