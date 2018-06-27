Costa Rica Manages to Equalize Score With Switzerland 1-1 at World Cup Match

The Swiss team managed to take the lead, 30 minutes after the beginning of the match. Kendall Waston scored an equalizer at 56th minute making it 1-1.

Previously, Switzerland managed to hold Brazil to 1-1 tie, and crashed Serbia 2-1, while Costa Rican lost to Serbia 0-1 and to Brazil 0-2 during the extra time. Now Switzerland needs a victory in order to secure its place in the knockout stage, while Costa Rica has already lost the battle for the playoffs.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.