Brazil Leads Over Serbia 1-0 As Paulinho Scores First Goal

At the moment both teams have a chance to enter the knockout stage of the 2018 World Cup, as Brazil has 4 points and their Serbian counterparts - 3 points.

Previously, Switzerland held Brazil to 1-1 tie, while during the match with Costa Rica Coutinho and Neymar scored their goals during extra time. Serbia in its turn won the match against Costa Rica 1-0, but later suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Swiss players.

Now both teams need a victory in the match in order to qualify for playoffs.

Just at the 10th minute of the game Marcelo has to leave the field due to a strange fatigue, while Filipe Luís steps in for him.

🤕 In what is a huge game for Brazil, Marcelo has been taken off due to an injury.



The absolute scenes if Serbia win this and Brazil and Germany go home on the same day. #SRBBRA

At 36th minute Paulinho scores the first goal of the game. Brazilian team leads 1-0. Despite all efforts, the Serbian team could not strike back during the first time.