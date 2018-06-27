FIFA Takes Note of Maradona's Behavior in Argentina - Nigeria Match - Reports

According to The Times, FIFA has taken note of Diego Maradona’s latest misbehavior, but will not say if it will affect his future status as an ambassador for world football's governing body. The 57-year-old Argentinian was made a FIFA ambassador in 2017 and is reported to be paid more than $13,000 for any event he attends in that capacity, plus expenses.
Earlier, media reported that Maradona had been hospitalized after the Argentina — Nigeria game, but he later denied the reports in an Instagram post on Wednesday.
READ MORE: Twitter Goes Berserk Over Maradona's Two-Fingered Salute at World Cup Match
Argentina will face Group C winners France in Kazan on Saturday.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.
All comments
Show new comments (0)