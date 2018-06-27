Register
Soccer Football - World Cup - Group D - Nigeria vs Argentina - Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia - June 26, 2018 Diego Maradona during the match

FIFA Takes Note of Maradona's Behavior in Argentina - Nigeria Match - Reports

© REUTERS / Henry Romero
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - FIFA has taken note of Argentina legend Diego Maradona's behavior during the World Cup encounter between Argentina and Nigeria, UK daily The Times reported Wednesday.

According to The Times, FIFA has taken note of Diego Maradona’s latest misbehavior, but will not say if it will affect his future status as an ambassador for world football's governing body. The 57-year-old Argentinian was made a FIFA ambassador in 2017 and is reported to be paid more than $13,000 for any event he attends in that capacity, plus expenses.

Earlier, media reported that Maradona had been hospitalized after the Argentina — Nigeria game, but he later denied the reports in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Argentina's former soccer star Diego Maradona cheers for his team before the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018
© AP Photo / Petr David Josek
Argentina Star Maradona Risks Becoming 'Laughing Stock' - Ex-England Striker
Argentina beat Nigeria 2-1 in their final Group D match, with Maradona watching the game from the VIP section of the St. Petersburg Stadium. During the game, the 1986 World Cup winner, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, leaned over a railing and showed his middle fingers while cursing at the opponents. Maradona's obscene gestures were filmed on camera on numerous occasions.

READ MORE: Twitter Goes Berserk Over Maradona's Two-Fingered Salute at World Cup Match

Argentina will face Group C winners France in Kazan on Saturday.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.

Tags:
2018 FIFA World Cup, Diego Maradona, Russia
