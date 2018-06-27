Germany-South Korea FIFA World Cup Match Commences in Kazan

Previously, Germany, winner of the 2014 World Cup, lost to the Mexican team 0-1 but later recovered, defeating Sweden 2-1. South Korea was not lucky in both previous matches, losing to Mexico 1-2 and to Sweden 0-1 after a VAR-awarded penalty.
At the moment Mexico has the best chance to enter the knockout stage, as a tie in the upcoming match would be enough for it to qualify, while both Sweden and Germany compete with each other for second place, needing an outright victory and a big goal difference.
#WorldCup Fans cheer before the match South Korea — Germany #AFP #KORGER pic.twitter.com/7v6udhFFPR pic.twitter.com/1fiakmfbuT— Argemiro Jaramillo (@ArgemiroElPrimo) 27 июня 2018 г.
South Korea also has a possibility to enter the playoffs as well, however, only if the team defeats Germany by three goals, while Sweden loses the last match.
