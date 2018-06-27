Register
World Cup 2018 Russia
Soccer Football - World Cup - Group D - Nigeria vs Argentina - Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia - June 26, 2018 Argentina's Marcos Rojo celebrates scoring their second goal with Lionel Messi

Argentine Rojo Reveals How Messi Inspired Team to Win Against Nigeria

© REUTERS / Henry Romero
World Cup 2018 Russia News
It was a night to remember as Argentina and Nigeria clashed to pass through to the World Cup’s last 16 teams to go through to the play offs. Argentina won and the team is full of praise for their captain, Lionel Messi, for inspiring them to show their best performance.

The match between Argentina and Nigeria on June 26 was an exciting one, as both teams were fighting to advance into the playoffs. Argentina opened the score when Lionel Messi made a goal in the 14th minute, his first in this World Cup

The pressure on Messi’s team grew after Nigeria scored. It seemed like Argentina would run out of time and be forced to go home, but in the 86th minute Marcos Rojo made a stunning goal, sending the Argentina team and thousands of fans into a wild frenzy. 

St. Petersburg Stadium
© Sputnik / Evgeny Odinokov
Argentina Through to Round of 16 Beating Nigeria 2-1 at FIFA World Cup
Now it has been revealed what motivated him and boosted his confidence to go ahead and rescue his team. 

According to Rojo, it was Messi’s rousing speech during the half-time that made all the difference.

"Messi came up to us and told us to calm down and not be stressed. We felt nervous and that message helped us a lot and gave me personally a huge confidence boost,” Rojo said.

"Messi is our captain and he's the best captain in the world, it was amazing to score that goal. Messi told everyone that it was either life or death. It could've gone badly. We could've conceded but Leo was stubborn,” the striker added.

According to Rojo, Messi told him to run forward and he actually told everyone to attack, no matter what. 

Argentina's former soccer star Diego Maradona cheers for his team before the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018
© AP Photo / Petr David Josek
Argentina Star Maradona Risks Becoming 'Laughing Stock' - Ex-England Striker
“He truly read the game and risks. He's a leader. The best,” Rojo said.

In the previous few matches, Argentina and Messi were unable to demonstrate their game as they would have wanted. Messi did not manage to score any goals for his team and his leadership was brought into question. However, he delivered a World Cup-saving team talk when it mattered most for Argentina.

Argentina will now face France in their last-16 tie on Saturday.

