England Defender Danny Rose Changes His Mind About Family Coming to Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - All 23 players of the English national football team have trained together ahead of their final group stage match against Belgium in the FIFA World Cup, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Before coming to Russia, Rose said that he did not want his family to go with him to the World Cup, as he was worried about possible racial abuse.

"I’d definitely be open now to having my family out here, so let’s just hope we win [the match against Belgium] on Thursday, and then we beat whoever we play in the next round, and we’ll see," Tottenham and England defender Danny Rose said in an interview with the UK radio station Talksport.

The 27-year-old, who has been capped for England 19 times, added that his teammates have had the opportunity to meet their families during their days off.

"There’s a few of us here without families here, so we’ve not had much to do, and it’s been a bit difficult, but I’ve got three weeks just to dedicate my life to England… I am comfortable in not having my family here. I’m fine, I’m not on the verge of breaking down or anything," Rose said.

READ MORE: England Fans Banned From World Cup For Anti-Semitic Songs and Nazi Salutes

Gareth Southgate's squad has already qualified for the knockout stage, with six points after beating Tunisia 2-1 and demolishing World Cup debutants Panama 6-1.

The Three Lions will face Belgium, who have also already qualified for the last 16, in Kaliningrad on Thursday in a match that will decide which of the two teams wins Group G.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.