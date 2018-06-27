Register
14:12 GMT +327 June 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Soccer Football - World Cup - Group G - England vs Panama - Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia - June 24, 2018 England's John Stones celebrates scoring their fourth goal

England Defender Danny Rose Changes His Mind About Family Coming to Russia

© REUTERS / Carlos Barria
World Cup 2018 Russia News
Get short URL
0 05

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - All 23 players of the English national football team have trained together ahead of their final group stage match against Belgium in the FIFA World Cup, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Before coming to Russia, Rose said that he did not want his family to go with him to the World Cup, as he was worried about possible racial abuse.

"I’d definitely be open now to having my family out here, so let’s just hope we win [the match against Belgium] on Thursday, and then we beat whoever we play in the next round, and we’ll see," Tottenham and England defender Danny Rose said in an interview with the UK radio station Talksport.

The 27-year-old, who has been capped for England 19 times, added that his teammates have had the opportunity to meet their families during their days off.

"There’s a few of us here without families here, so we’ve not had much to do, and it’s been a bit difficult, but I’ve got three weeks just to dedicate my life to England… I am comfortable in not having my family here. I’m fine, I’m not on the verge of breaking down or anything," Rose said.

READ MORE: England Fans Banned From World Cup For Anti-Semitic Songs and Nazi Salutes

Players of English national team rejoice to the scored goal in a match of a group stage of the FIFA World Cup between English national teams and Panama
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
England Can Win World Cup - But No Thanks to 'Boycott Russia' Brigade
Gareth Southgate's squad has already qualified for the knockout stage, with six points after beating Tunisia 2-1 and demolishing World Cup debutants Panama 6-1.

The Three Lions will face Belgium, who have also already qualified for the last 16, in Kaliningrad on Thursday in a match that will decide which of the two teams wins Group G.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.

Related:

England’s Performance Against Panama 'Clinical' – Panama Head Coach
'Football Coming Home' & 'Yes, We Kane': Twitter Explodes Over England Triumph
England Destroys Panama 6-1 as Kane Scores Hat Trick, Secures Spot in Playoffs
England Fans Gather in London to Watch Key Match Against Panama (VIDEO)
Tags:
family, training, match, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Russia, United Kingdom
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse