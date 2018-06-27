'FIFA World Cup Has Been Such an Epic Ride' - Iceland National Team

"This FIFA World Cup has been such an epic ride. We left everything, absolutely everything, on the pitch tonight and will go out with our heads held up high. Thank you to the best supporters in the world. Thank you for such a warm welcome," the Football Association of Iceland posted on their official Twitter account.

Iceland, who were making their first appearance at a FIFA World Cup, failed to qualify for the knockout stage as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Croatia on Tuesday after drawing 1-1 with Argentina and losing 2-0 to Nigeria.

