19:22 GMT +326 June 2018
Soccer Football - World Cup - Group B - Iran vs Portugal - Mordovia Arena, Saransk, Russia - June 25, 2018 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after the match referencing

Cristiano Ronaldo, Spain Controversy: Twitter Storm Erupts Over VAR Decisions

© REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson
The VAR system, which is being used at the 2018 World Cup to ensure fair play, has been criticized by football fans across the world following Portugal's Group B match against Iran.

The video assistant referee (VAR) system, which is being deployed in Russia for the first time in World Cup history, featured in three key moments during Monday's dramatic clash between Portugal and Iran.

Referee Enrique Caceres stopped the game three times for VAR reviews, awarding one penalty to each side. Although the VAR system got the first decision correct when the referee awarded Portugal a penalty after Ronaldo was fouled in the box, Iran's VAR-assisted injury-time spot kick seemed a harsh decision to some.

READ MORE: Portugal Held to 1-1 Draw by Iran at World Cup Match in Saransk

Another controversial episode took place when Cristiano Ronaldo elbowed Morteza Pouraliganji. While Iran's players called on the referee to send off Portugal's superstar, Ronaldo got away with just a yellow after Enrique Caceres consulted a pitchside monitor.

Some users believe Ronaldo didn't even deserve a yellow.

This opinion, however, doesn't seem somewhat unanimous.

Others argued that Ronaldo's side deserved a more severe punishment.

In another Group B game between Spain and Morocco, Gerard Pique escaped a red card for his two-footed challenge on Morocco's Boutaib.

Some embarrassed fans took to Twitter to slam what they called a "disgrace."

Tags:
referee, football, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo, Iran, Portugal
