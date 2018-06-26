Register
14:15 GMT +326 June 2018
BREAKING:
World Cup 2018 Russia
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts as Iran's Morteza Pouraliganji is on the floor. File photo

Iran's Squad Coach Furious as Ronaldo Avoids Red Card at World Cup Match

© REUTERS / Ivan Alvarado
World Cup 2018 Russia News
Get short URL
130

The Portugal-Iran match at the 2018 FIFA World Cup saw a controversial decision by the game's referee who gave Cristiano Ronaldo a yellow card for his off-the-ball elbow on an Iranian rival.

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz has lashed out at FIFA after his team's elimination from the 2018 World Cup, insisting that Cristiano Ronaldo should have been sent off due to his off-the-ball elbow against Morteza Pouraliganji during the Portugal-Iran match, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Queiroz lamented the decision by referee Enrique Caceres who refrained from giving a red car to Ronaldo even after using the VAR (video assistant referee) system.

READ MORE: WATCH Man Reported to Be Ronaldo Ask Iranian Fans to Let Him Sleep

"The reality is you stop the game for VAR and there is an elbow. An elbow is a red card in the rules. The rules don't say if it is Messi or Ronaldo," Queiroz emphasized.

He added that the question is not about the referees and that it pertains to "the attitude and the bravery and the character."

"The decisions must be clear for everybody, for the people. In my opinion, [President FIFA] Mr. Infantino and FIFA, VAR is not going well. That is the reality," Queiroz noted.

He called for the truth to be respected and urged FIFA to pay attention to "who is refereeing the games."

"If you implement VAR then to make mistakes is not human. To make mistakes is when a man alone on the pitch could not see something. We accept that. But when you have high-technology, training, thousands of dollars spent on one system and five guys sitting upstairs and they don't see an elbow. "It's a yellow card? Give me a break," he said.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group B - Portugal vs Morocco - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - June 20, 2018 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal
© REUTERS / Carl Recine
Russian Space Agency Turns Ronaldo Into Star Lord as His "Space Shot" Goes Viral
Queiroz concluded by saying that it was Iran which should have made it to the Round of 16 and that his team "deserved to win the game" with Portugal.

Ronaldo's teammates will face Uruguay in Sochi on Saturday, while Iran has been knocked out of the tournament.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.

Related:

'Ronaldo's Scored 4 Goals in World Cup - Opposite to Neymar' - Blogger
Ronaldo's Alleged Ex Posted Sexy Selfie Ahead of Portugal vs Morocco Game
Italian Newspaper Reports Ronaldo to Leave Real Madrid After World Cup
'Wish I was Like Him': Spain's Costa Reveals His Man-Crush on Cristiano Ronaldo
Tags:
decision, red card, match, referee, 2018 FIFA World Cup, FIFA, Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal, Iran
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse