WATCH Man Reported to Be Ronaldo Ask Iranian Fans to Let Him Sleep

During the last match day of the 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage on June 25, Portugal's national team is due to face Iran.

A video of a man in a hotel window reported to be none other than Cristiano Ronaldo has emerged online; the Portuguese striker was allegedly communicating to Iranian fans to stop making noise so that he can rest.

In the footage, the silhouette of a man who looks like Ronaldo is seen gesturing near a window of his hotel in the Russian city of Saransk, where Portugal is scheduled to encounter Iran later on Monday within the framework of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Video | Cristiano asking the Iranian fans outside of Portugal national team hotel to let him sleep. [RTP1] pic.twitter.com/stay4ckXcN — Real Madrid Info (@RMadridInfo) 24 июня 2018 г.

Earlier, the Portuguese news network Globo reported that a group of Iranian fans had gathered at a hotel in Saransk, where the Portuguese team was stationed.

The fans deliberately started to make noise in order to prevent the Iranian team's rivals from going to bed, which eventually prompted Ronaldo to ask them let him sleep.