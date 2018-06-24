UK Conservative MP Seeks to Ban Homophobic Chanting by Football Fans

FIFA has handed a hefty fine to the Mexico football federation over homophobic chants by some Mexican fans during last week's 2018 World Cup match in Russia.

British Conservative MP Damian Collins has announced plans to cooperate with former Wales rugby union captain Gareth Thomas in a bid to try to outlaw homophobic chanting during football matches, according to The Guardian.

"The time has come to move from acknowledgement to action. That is why Gareth and I are seeking to amend the Football Offences Act 1991 to make chanting or gesturing of an indecent nature with reference to sexual orientation or gender identity against the law," Collins pointed out.

He explained that the proposed amendment, due to be submitted to the House of Commons on Monday, "seeks to extend that legal protection to LGBT+ players and fans."

"FIFA and other sports governing bodies should take the necessary steps to ensure that homophobic abuse will never be tolerated and that action will be taken against people that engage in activities like these, no matter where the game is played," Collins emphasized.

He expressed hope that the new bill would soon become a law that Collins said would add to "making football a sport that is truly open to everyone."

Earlier this week, Mexican striker Javier Hernandez urged his country's fans to refrain from their homophobic chanting at the World Cup matches in Russia.

He said that it may result in further punitive fines from FIFA, which handed a $10,100 fine to the Mexico football federation over homophobic chants by some Mexican fans during last week's World Cup match between their country's national team and Germany.