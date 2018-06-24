'Football Coming Home' & 'Yes, We Kane': Twitter Explodes Over England Triumph

With 7 goals in total, England’s 6-1 win against Panama has become one of the matches with the most scored goals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and a historic game for both teams. England’s striker Harry Kane, who scored a hat trick against Panama in Nizhny Novgorod, has also etched his name into the history of English football.

With a brace from John Stones and a goal from Jesse Lingard, team captain and striker Harry Kane’s hat trick secured England a place in the playoffs along with Belgium. This match sets a new record for England, as its World Cup match with the most scored goals.

READ MORE: England Fans Gather in London to Watch Key Match Against Panama (VIDEO)

Panama also had a historic moment with its first goal at the tournament. The massacre in Nizhny Novgorod had glued English fans to screens at homes and pubs, impelling users to rush to their smartphones with their best memes and GIFs.

England out here spelling Panama.#ENGPAN — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (GCFR) (@Rouvafe) 24 июня 2018 г.

Eventually some users got tired of the goals and ran out of GIFs.

Others were ecstatic about England's stellar performance.

That Harry Kane hat-trick moves #ENG onto 8 goals for the tournament.



The only time England have scored more goals at a #WorldCup finals *, was when they won it, in 1966 (11)



1966 = 11

2018 = 8

1990 = 8

1954 = 8



(* excl. penalty shoot outs)



IT'S COMING HOME! 🦁🦁🦁#ENGPAN pic.twitter.com/evUx5WVG2a — Dave Roberts ⚽🎙📈 (@DLRbrts) 24 июня 2018 г.

BREAKING NEWS: The English Media are reported to be heading into bankruptcy since there's nothing negative to write about today.



FOOTBALL IS COMING HOME⚽️ — KentonCITY🇯🇲💯 (@city_kenton) 24 июня 2018 г.

Harry Kane has not only been named the player of the match, but was also proclaimed the man of the day on Twitter. After scoring a hat trick after securing a brace in his first game against Tunisia, he has become this World Cup's player with the most goals, leaving Belgium's Lukaku and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo behind.

You know it's your day when you get goals like that @HKane just before getting subbed well done Harry! 👏👏👏👏👏 #ENGPAN pic.twitter.com/O2oQnNVQWM — chris paternoster (@chrispatersnufc) 24 июня 2018 г.

Like it or not harry KANE is the world best striker

He's a f****ng Goal machine #ENGPAN pic.twitter.com/zbmWfqy6F6 — Emraan I (@Emran_Ammani) 24 июня 2018 г.

Kane’s third goal has left some questions.

​Some users argued that Panama's stye of playing was too aggressive.

Aggressive hugging simulator won't get you anywhere Panama. And we sure proved it. Cracking head there. #ENGPAN #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/UFppBHWddj — David Murphy (@D1Smurphy) 24 июня 2018 г.

#ENGPAN every Panama player when an England player touches them pic.twitter.com/eCgk4m419H — Sophie (@Sxph__C) 24 июня 2018 г.

​Panama’s fan also had their say and tried to stay optimistic, while others left their condolences.

Panama after the first half.

England oh! Have mercy. No be only you come world cup na#ENGPAN pic.twitter.com/uefaiSROLv — Oroge David (@ij_kush) 24 июня 2018 г.