19:30 GMT +324 June 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Soccer Football - World Cup - Group G - England vs Panama - Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia - June 24, 2018 England's Harry Kane reacts

'Football Coming Home' & 'Yes, We Kane': Twitter Explodes Over England Triumph

© REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson
210

With 7 goals in total, England’s 6-1 win against Panama has become one of the matches with the most scored goals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and a historic game for both teams. England’s striker Harry Kane, who scored a hat trick against Panama in Nizhny Novgorod, has also etched his name into the history of English football.

With a brace from John Stones and a goal from Jesse Lingard, team captain and striker Harry Kane’s hat trick secured England a place in the playoffs along with Belgium. This match sets a new record for England, as its World Cup match with the most scored goals.

READ MORE: England Fans Gather in London to Watch Key Match Against Panama (VIDEO)

Panama also had a historic moment with its first goal at the tournament. The massacre in Nizhny Novgorod had glued English fans to screens at homes and pubs, impelling users to rush to their smartphones with their best memes and GIFs.

Eventually some users got tired of the goals and ran out of GIFs.

Others were ecstatic about England's stellar performance.

Harry Kane has not only been named the player of the match, but was also proclaimed the man of the day on Twitter. After scoring a hat trick after securing a brace in his first game against Tunisia, he has become this World Cup's player with the most goals, leaving Belgium's Lukaku and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo behind.

Kane’s third goal has left some questions.

Some users argued that Panama's stye of playing was too aggressive.

Panama’s fan also had their say and tried to stay optimistic, while others left their condolences.

Panama after the first half.

