'Football Coming Home' & 'Yes, We Kane': Twitter Explodes Over England Triumph

With a brace from John Stones and a goal from Jesse Lingard, team captain and striker Harry Kane’s hat trick secured England a place in the playoffs along with Belgium. This match sets a new record for England, as its World Cup match with the most scored goals.
Panama also had a historic moment with its first goal at the tournament. The massacre in Nizhny Novgorod had glued English fans to screens at homes and pubs, impelling users to rush to their smartphones with their best memes and GIFs.
ENGLAND SCORE!!!! #ENGPAN pic.twitter.com/iT155OUxZU— Peperami Animal (@Peperami) 24 июня 2018 г.
Straight to the bar at half time. #ENGPAN pic.twitter.com/aC6EcFLdL7— David Brent (@DavidBrentMovie) 24 июня 2018 г.
This is unbelievable #ENGPAN pic.twitter.com/Kby1DFr5QP— Nathan Sykes (@NathanSykes) 24 июня 2018 г.
yeet yeet #ENGPAN pic.twitter.com/esWE8B2cAO— eli (@1NMLJ) 24 июня 2018 г.
35mins and this is England to Panama already #ENGPAN #EnglandvPanama pic.twitter.com/Z9jb6QBEQP— Fran Exx (@fran_exx) 24 июня 2018 г.
I just witnessed a murder #ENGPAN pic.twitter.com/9e92BznrQc— 𝓒𝓱𝓪𝓻𝓵𝓸𝓽𝓽𝓮⭐ (@DystopicClaims) 24 июня 2018 г.
Meanwhile, England is like:#ENGPAN pic.twitter.com/DsYmUXkl91— . (@Fa6oomAlTamimi) 24 июня 2018 г.
England out here spelling Panama.#ENGPAN— FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (GCFR) (@Rouvafe) 24 июня 2018 г.
Eventually some users got tired of the goals and ran out of GIFs.
People watching the #ENGPAN… pic.twitter.com/RYOXggw6dF— Isaac Samayoa (@Isaac12Sam) 24 июня 2018 г.
YES AND ANOTHER!!#ComeOnEngland #ENGPAN— Miss Meek 🐝 (@PensiveMeek) 24 июня 2018 г.
I'm going to run out of gifs at this rate 😂 pic.twitter.com/vUjMb35kk5
Others were ecstatic about England's stellar performance.
Lads…LADS #ENGPAN pic.twitter.com/AFalhDq9Jo— Noddy (@Noddy_Holder) 24 июня 2018 г.
That Harry Kane hat-trick moves #ENG onto 8 goals for the tournament.— Dave Roberts ⚽🎙📈 (@DLRbrts) 24 июня 2018 г.
The only time England have scored more goals at a #WorldCup finals *, was when they won it, in 1966 (11)
1966 = 11
2018 = 8
1990 = 8
1954 = 8
(* excl. penalty shoot outs)
IT'S COMING HOME! 🦁🦁🦁#ENGPAN pic.twitter.com/evUx5WVG2a
Check out Gareths notes, #ItsComingHome #ENGPAN #ENG #Worldcup pic.twitter.com/hhSyRBJL4I— Football Home 🏆 (@FootballHomeUK) 24 июня 2018 г.
Is football coming home? #ENGPAN pic.twitter.com/Cq31IL1In8— James N (@jnocton_) 24 июня 2018 г.
BREAKING NEWS: The English Media are reported to be heading into bankruptcy since there's nothing negative to write about today.— KentonCITY🇯🇲💯 (@city_kenton) 24 июня 2018 г.
FOOTBALL IS COMING HOME⚽️
Football’s Coming Home?? #ENG #ENGPAN #WorldCup #bbcworldcup pic.twitter.com/1kJKLXfunM— Adam (@Adam_Lewis10) 24 июня 2018 г.
Come on #England!— Spice Boy Art (@CoolBritaniaArt) 24 июня 2018 г.
We’re all routing for you boys!
“It’s coming home, it’s coming, footballs coming home” #WorldCupRussia2018 #EnglandvPanama #BestOfBritish @England @FIFAWorldCup @GeriHalliwell @EmmaBunton @MelanieCmusic @OfficialMelB @victoriabeckham #SpiceGirls #Football pic.twitter.com/F7PTbK7tvd
Harry Kane has not only been named the player of the match, but was also proclaimed the man of the day on Twitter. After scoring a hat trick after securing a brace in his first game against Tunisia, he has become this World Cup's player with the most goals, leaving Belgium's Lukaku and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo behind.
GOOOOOOAAALLL! #ENG— Goal (@goal) 24 июня 2018 г.
Harry Kane doubles England's lead from the spot #ENGPAN pic.twitter.com/A1V5eZNcMm
Kane casually turning up like a boss instead of being at half time team talk 😂🏴🦁🦁🦁 #ENGPAN #worldcup #harrykane pic.twitter.com/WdAOByWbWL— Luke ⚔ (@luko76ers) 24 июня 2018 г.
You know it's your day when you get goals like that @HKane just before getting subbed well done Harry! 👏👏👏👏👏 #ENGPAN pic.twitter.com/O2oQnNVQWM— chris paternoster (@chrispatersnufc) 24 июня 2018 г.
Like it or not harry KANE is the world best striker— Emraan I (@Emran_Ammani) 24 июня 2018 г.
He's a f****ng Goal machine #ENGPAN pic.twitter.com/zbmWfqy6F6
@England CAN WE DO IT? #ENGPAN #BRINGITHOME pic.twitter.com/AWXlEYIXZI— julia (@juliaxcrouch) 24 июня 2018 г.
Kane’s third goal has left some questions.
I'm so confused wasn't that goal offside?!?! #ENGPAN— Rita (@everydaynochill) 24 июня 2018 г.
Some users argued that Panama's stye of playing was too aggressive.
Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals going well! #ENGPAN pic.twitter.com/AgGa2Stwyk— José The Joker (@JoseZeJoker) 24 июня 2018 г.
#ENGPAN Panama’s training regime for defenders released 🤭 pic.twitter.com/MQkqEUu1zO— matt🕺🏻 (@MikeFoxtrot95) 24 июня 2018 г.
Dear #PAN That's what happens when you try to manhandle us in the box like Tunisia did #ENG #ENGPAN #worldcup pic.twitter.com/NIhJLbUrTG— Bradley Stratton (@BradStrat) 24 июня 2018 г.
Aggressive hugging simulator won't get you anywhere Panama. And we sure proved it. Cracking head there. #ENGPAN #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/UFppBHWddj— David Murphy (@D1Smurphy) 24 июня 2018 г.
Panama players practise for corners against England. #ENGPAN pic.twitter.com/HhtkmTTsjh— Pundamentalism (@Pundamentalism) 24 июня 2018 г.
#ENGPAN every Panama player when an England player touches them pic.twitter.com/eCgk4m419H— Sophie (@Sxph__C) 24 июня 2018 г.
Panama football team be like #ENGPAN pic.twitter.com/MWeCaeN5oJ— Kε̲̣и̣̣и̣̣¥ sharp™🐦 (@iam_kennysharp) 24 июня 2018 г.
Panama’s fan also had their say and tried to stay optimistic, while others left their condolences.
Watching my country #PAN play and trying to feel better #ENGPAN #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/XVYSArH70S— OsCaR_tHe_GrOuCh (@okydoky79) 24 июня 2018 г.
#ENGPAN— Kpudka (@kpudka) 24 июня 2018 г.
Панама после 1-го тайма pic.twitter.com/uwQ7HBOEWK
Panama after the first half.
England oh! Have mercy. No be only you come world cup na#ENGPAN pic.twitter.com/uefaiSROLv— Oroge David (@ij_kush) 24 июня 2018 г.
I came into this rooting for England, but I just feel immensely sad for Panama at this point. #ENGPAN pic.twitter.com/wiAfgSrxks— Kate Murdoch (@MissKateEm) 24 июня 2018 г.
