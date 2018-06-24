'We'll Buy IKEA': England Fans Taunted German Team Ahead of Key World Cup Match

Some British fans mocked the German football team prior to its match with Sweden, in anticipation of a possible early exit from the World Cup for Germany.

Following the German football team’s less than stellar performance during a match against Mexico, a number of British team fans went on to mock their German rivals, according to The Daily Star.

The jeering reached a whole new level when Sweden managed to score during the first half of the game, as losing the match would’ve all but quashed Germany’s chance of entering the playoffs.

Dear Sweden,

If you beat Germany, everyone in England will go and buy at least one piece of IKEA furniture.

Yours sincerely

England fans#GERSWE #WorldCup — James Strudwick (@J_Strudwick) 23 июня 2018 г.

A Germany Sweden draw, followed by a Mexico Sweden draw, putting Germany in 3rd place and on the first flight back to Berlin would be just lovely. — Reubs (@ReubenPinder) 23 июня 2018 г.

Would love nothing more than to see Germany kicked out of the World Cup in the group stages 😎 Come on Sweden 🙌🏼 #GermanyvsSweden — Charlotte (@KirbyHazard) 23 июня 2018 г.

​However, it appears that their joking predictions did not come to pass as Germany managed to clutch the win and is now poised to take on South Korea, while Sweden will have to test its mettle against Mexico.

It remains unclear whether German fans would be inclined to return the favor for the match between England and Panama on June 24.