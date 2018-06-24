Twitter in Love With Iranian Football Fangirl With Naked Belly (PHOTO)

A girl rooting for the Iranian team in the stands in Russia, has stunned and puzzled Twitter users in Russia, who are struck by the contrast between her World Cup looks, caught by an unknown photographer, and her Fan ID portrait, taken according to the laws of the Islamic Republic where she's wearing a hijab.

An unknown Iranian beauty with a bare head, naked belly and her team’s flag has stolen the hearts of thousands of social media users in Russia after a local news outlet, Sports.ru, posted her picture. She struck its Twitter followers not only with her stunning looks but also with the contrast to her Fan ID pic, where her head and neck is covered with a black hijab. The pic was provided with a message reading “When the Iranian girls get out of Iran.”

​The identity of the girl, as well as the name of the author of this picture, has not been reported but this didn’t stop the netizens from falling in love with her. The post has gathered around 3 thousand re-tweets, likes and comments.

Такая милота, а её в хиджаб прячут(( — Александр Ананьев (@Alexander_4698) 23 июня 2018 г.

​She’s such a sweetheart, why are they hiding her under a hijab(((

​Beautiful..

Как обкрадывают такую красоту! — корнева нина (@KornevaNina) 23 июня 2018 г.

​They are stealing such beauty.

Others got nervous about problems she may face in Iran for her un-conventional looks.

А нахрена вы её снимаете? Её же посадят наверное в Иране. — Juri Vollmer (@trancehouse84) 23 июня 2018 г.

​Why are you taking her picture? She will probably be imprisoned in Iran.

спалили герлу..((дома её камнями закидают……(( — Sab (@Sab52792930) 23 июня 2018 г.

​Spotted the girl…((she will have stones throne at her back home!

Какой срам — живот оголила!

Приехала в Россия и пустилась во все тяжкие. Прямо Breaking Bad по Ирански. — Доктор Шу 🔹 (@DrSchultc) 24 июня 2018 г.

​What a shame – showed her belly! Came to Russia and got wild. Iranian "Breaking Bad!"

Others debated that everything is not that strict in the Islamic Republic.

В Тегеране вообще не проблема. Ходят как хотят. — Alexey Artyukhov (@AArtyukhov) 23 июня 2018 г.

​It’s no problem in Tehran. They dress up how they like.

In Iran, women have been allowed to cheer on their World Cup 2018 national team from the stands for the first time since 1979, according to international media outlets, including The Washington Post and Sports Illustrated.

Roughly 10,000 football enthusiasts bought tickets to the iconic sports arena Azadi, which cost 2 euros each. Separately, a large number of female Iranian fans travelled all the way to Russia to witness the FIFA World Cup with their own eyes.

On June 20, Spain defeated Iran 1:0 in Kazan, with Spain’s forward Diego Costa netting the ball and thereby gaining the title of the man of the match.