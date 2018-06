The result of the upcoming match is set to decide whether the winner of the FIFA World Cup 2014 will make it to the playoff stage.

Football fans have gathered in Berlin to watch the match between Germany and Sweden. At its first game against Mexico, Germany suffered a shocking 1-0 defeat, thus, making the prospects of making it to playoffs uncertain.

Germany head coach Joachim Low said Friday that Germany's next World Cup opponents Sweden were a "dangerous" team due to the unity they have within their squad.

